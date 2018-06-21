Bella Thorne’s Boobs Nearly Pop Out Of Skimpy Bikini Top: See Latest Near Wardrobe Malfunction

Another day, another hot bikini pic from Bella Thorne! This time, the actress shared a mirror selfie of herself rockin’ a super tiny top that just barely covered her breasts. Check out the sexy pic!

Bella Thorne is the queen of bikini selfies, and she was at it again on June 20! The former Disney Channel star uploaded a picture of herself kneeling in front of a bedroom mirror in a shiny bikini, but it didn’t exactly fit her upper half correctly. Her boobs nearly popped right out of the top! Any slight movement, and she would’ve been bound to have a wardrobe malfunction for the ages! Her slim figure was on full display in the ensemble, which she paired with a studded headband and layered necklaces.

The 20-year-old also had her arm lifted up in the pic, which revealed her growing armpit hair. Bella rarely shaves her armpits or legs, and she’s proud of it! When she was called out for it in the past, she even clapped back: “If you don’t wanna shave your body then don’t do it. Don’t try to please everyone. Don’t do what society wants. Be yourself.” SLAY! It looks like this latest bikini pic was taken during an evening of dress-up with a pal, because Bella also posed in a few other outfits on her Instagram story before and after this one.

Bella recently returned from a tropical vacation to Hawaii, where she spent time with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, and sister, Dani. Of course, that trip was FULL of skimpy bikinis — and photographers even caught Bella in the midst of a wardrobe malfunction when her top fell down in the ocean. Woops!

Click through the gallery above to check out more of the sexiest photos Bella has ever posted on Instagram. She sure loves showing off her sexy side…and we love her for it!