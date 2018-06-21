Ashley Iaconetti Confirms She Sobbed After Jared Haibon Proposed: ‘Of Course There Were Tears’

In a candid interview, Ashley Iaconetti revealed the adorable (and emotional) details surrounding Jared Haibon’s proposal in paradise, and if they have any wedding plans already set in motion!

Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon, 29, could not get any cuter! The pair gave one of their first interviews since their engagement, only three days ago, and they are so smitten with each other, and even spilled on some details about the proposal! While they have to keep some of the information under wraps, since it will be televised on this season of Bachelor In Paradise, Ashley revealed that they were totally overcome with emotion! “Of course there were tears, I think we can say that, I think that’s like a dead giveaway,” she smiled, while Jared kissed her on the forehead, in an on-camera interview with Entertainment Tonight. Jared added, “We can’t elaborate on the engagement right now, but we’re definitely engaged, we’re super happy and super in love!”

The pair said they haven’t thought much about the pending nuptials yet, but they’re thinking of having a 2019 wedding and do have someone in mind to officiate! “We’re keeping it in the Bachelor family!” Jared revealed. “We have somebody in mind who is very near and dear to our hearts, that we would love to have.” So many people come to mind… Chris Harrison, for starters?! To that suggestion, the pair got super awkward, so the reporter may have hit the nail on the head!

“Everything has just been happening so fast, the announcement just came, we just got engaged, so I think we’re just soaking that in right now, and enjoying our time together, and the fact that we’re engaged,” Jared said in response, without giving too much away! Then, he adorably teased, “I just fall more in love with her every day.” Well, it doesn’t get much cuter than that, folks.