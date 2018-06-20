‘Young & Hungry’ Preview: Gabi & Josh Are In ‘Uncharted Territory’ Now That They’re Together

YAS! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE featurette with Emily Osment and Jonathan Sadowski talking about Gabi and Josh being together on ‘Young & Hungry.’ This season is going to be the best yet! Watch now!

“Gabi and Josh are together this season finally,” Emily Osment says in our Young & Hungry preview. Jonathan Sadowski adds, “This is kind of uncharted territory for them. For the last 4 seasons, they’ve always kind of had this will-they-won’t-they, but now they are.” Shippers, rejoice!

This is going to provide a lot of funny moments for Gabi and Josh. “It’s interesting because they’re trying to manage and weave their way through a relationship while Gabi’s also working there,” Emily continues. Jonathan notes that the relationship creates a “new dynamic that we haven’t seen on the show.” Emily loves that Gabi and Josh’s romance gives them more story opportunities. “It’s lots of fun, and I think everyone is happy we finally reached this point,” she says. You can say that again!

In the featurette, we see glimpses of Gabi and Josh as a couple. In the least surprising news ever, they’re freakin’ adorable and absolutely hilarious. However, they’re going to hit some typical relationship road blocks. When Josh goes to Gabi’s apartment, he realizes just how messy she truly is! While Gabi and Josh are basking in their new couple glow, Elliot (Rex Lee) and Yolanda (Kym Whitley) worry about how their work lives will be impacted now that Gabi is “lady of the house.” Young & Hungry will kick off its final season with back-to-back episodes on June 20 beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform. It’s been over a year since the last episode of the show, so fans have been *hungry* to see what’s next! Season 5B will consist of 10 episodes. Stay tuned for more Young & Hungry scoop!