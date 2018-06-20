Luka Doncic: 5 Things About The Slovenian Basketball Star Ahead Of The NBA Draft

One of Slovenia’s favorite sons is about to make huge splash at the 2018 NBA Draft. Luka Doncic could be the next big name in basketball, so get all the details about him.

1. He’s not expected to be the No. 1 pick, but he’s going to be picked quickly. Dobrodošli v NBA, Luka Doncic. That’s Slovenian for “Welcome to the NBA,” since the 19-year-old baller is about to become the biggest European basketball star (figuratively) since Kristaps Porzingis. At 6’7 and 218 pounds, the native of Ljubljana, Slovenia is not expected to be the overall No. 1 pick at the 2018 NBA Draft, as many have given DeAndre Ayton that honor. Yet, Luka’s loss may be the Sacramento Kings’ gain, as the Kings have the No. 2 pick. If they pass, then expect the Atlanta Hawks to swoop in and scoop up this superstar.

2. He’s already a basketball champion. The NBA Draft is on June 21, which is two days after Luka helped secured Real Madrid its third Liga ACB (Asociación de Clubs de Baloncesto) championship in four years. On June 19, as part of Real Madrid (the basketball club, not the soccer team), Luke defeated Kirolbet Baskonia to win the Liga Endessa title. On top of that, Luka helped Real Madrid win the EuroLeauge title on May 20, defeating Turkey’s Fenerbahçe Doğuş.

3. He wants to date Jennifer Aniston. It seems Luka wants to be more than just “friends” with Jennifer Aniston, as he named the former Friends star as his dream date while talking with Bleacher Report. “I hear she’s single now,” he said, with a “sheepish” smile. “I mean, she’s nice. I just like her.”

4. He also wants a tiger. Luka has picked up a pair of nicknames while out on the court – “Wonderboy” and “The Magician.” However, he might be called “Tiger Blood” soon, thanks to his affinity for the animal. He has a tiger tattoo on his left forearm, right above a tattoo of the latin phrase “Non desistas/Non exieris” (“Never give up/Never surrender.”) “I just like tigers. I said if I go to U.S., I will buy a tiger—like Mike Tyson.”

5. Luka will be a great addition to any offense. Called a “prodigious playmaker and basketball savant” by Sports Illustrated, Luka brings 14.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game to the table. Having played over in Europe for his short but impressive career, he’ll likely face a learning curve as he adjusts to the speed of the NBA. He might need a “tutor,” as SI suggests teaming him up with a “quicker, attack-minded guard.” Yet, Luka’s “read[ing] the floor beyond his years,” so don’t be surprised if he gets drafted sooner-than-later in the Draft.