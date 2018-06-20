Andrea Iervolino: 5 Things To Know About The Italian Producer Spotted With Selena Gomez

Ciao, Andrea! Selena Gomez was spotted with a super hot Italian man on her arm, and we found out it was none other than producer Andrea Iervolino! Here’s what you need to know about him!

Andrea Iervolino, 30, is a filmmaker, businessman and entrepreneur who has apparently wooed Selena Gomez! The Italian-Canadian producer has a long list of popular films under his belt and also a social media platform to connect films and friends! Andrea, of course, made headlines when he and Selena were spotted frolicking through Rome! Now, there’s no indication that this was anything other than a platonic hangout session, but we’re hoping it’s something more for Sel’s sake because Andrea is super cute and successful. Here’s just a few impressive things from his resume!

1. Andrea Iervolino launched TaTaTu in 2018.

TaTaTu is a block-chain based platform that combines social media with film and viewing! According to the site, it’s the “first video-on-demand and social platform to reward you for watching moves, music videos, sports, gaming and celebrity content.” So cool!

2. He made his film-producing debut in the United States.

Andrea’s The Merchant Of Venice premiered worldwide at the Venice International Film Festival as his first film-producing project.

3. Andrea rattled Hollywood’s feathers when he announced he would remake Christopher Nolan’s Memento.

In 2016, Andrea and his company, AMBI Pictures, announced they were going to remake the thriller Memento, which essentially gave Christopher Nolan his name. Fellow producers and directors were stunned Andrea would touch a classic. In April 2018, Andrea clarified that the film wouldn’t necessarily be a remake, but “something similar.”

4. Andrea was the producer behind the Cruel Intentions TV show!

So we have him to thank for attempting to bring back that classic! Unfortunately, NBC passed on the pilot back in 2016, but Andrea and his partner, Lady Monika Bacardi, are working on more TV reboots.

5. Andrea’s next film with star John Travolta and Shania Twain!

Whoa, what a cast! The next film coming from Andrea’s production company will be a racing movie titled “Trading Paint,” starring John Travolta, Shania Twain, Michael Madsen, Tony Sebastian and Kevin Dunn.