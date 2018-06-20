New Summer Lip Shades — Over 50 Gorgeous Glosses To Rock Right Now

There was a time when matte liquid lipstick was everywhere, but lip gloss is back in a big way. See the most gorgeous shades for summer below!

Whether you’re dedicated to Dior or a lover or Maybelline, lip gloss is back for summer 2018! There are so many brands with a ton of gorgeous shades for the season. I’ve always been a fan of lip gloss — for me, I never really subscribed to the matte lip trend, but now, celebs and editors are back on board with gloss! It’s super easy to apply without a mirror, gives you a gorgeous, shiny pout, and usually has a bunch of shimmer. It’s an attention-getter, for sure!

Your lips will look irresistible! I love the formulas and cheeky names of the newest Lipstick Queen launch. The collection is called REIGN & SHINE LIPGLOSS and it will make you feel like a queen. Designer KARL LAGERFELD + ModelCo have teamed up to create super cute lip glosses with a built-in light! Model Stella Maxwell told us, “My ultimate go-to beauty look is to play up my lips! I love mixing it up with a glossy pink pout or a sexy matte red statement look. The LIP LIGHTS GLOSS comes in a huge variety of delectable shades and I adore the Karl Lagerfeld silhouette head feature which make them true collector items.”

This story is mainly about gloss, but there are also some new lipstick formulas I just couldn’t resist. Charlotte Tilbury is launching a new shade of her cult-favorite Matte Revolution called Sunset Lover on June 21. It’s GORGEOUS. And the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump comes in the chicest packaging and will last through dinner and drinks. See all of our favorite summer lip shades in the gallery attached above!