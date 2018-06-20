Tiny Turning To Floyd Mayweather For Comfort After T.I. Drama: Will They Hook Up As Revenge?

Is Tiny Harris turning to a different man after seeing the video of T.I. slapping another woman’s butt? HollywoodLife learned that she’s being comforted by her once rumored fling Floyd Mayweather!

Tiny Harris, 42, isn’t going to just sit by and let T.I., 37, slap another woman’s butt. The Xscape singer has seen the video of her husband getting handsy with someone else, and she’s decided that it means she can start talking to her rumored former fling Floyd Mayweather, 41, once again. “Tiny is considering herself free to talk to whoever she wants at the moment and that includes Floyd,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

But if you’re holding out for Tiny and Tip to work everything out, don’t worry. She hasn’t done anything but talk to the boxer.”They started talking again after this video came out,” our insider adde. “He’s been a shoulder to cry on. He’s always very complimentary so it’s great for her ego. They haven’t made plans to see each other or anything but Tiny likes knowing she has that in the pocket, it feels good.”

As a refresher, there was once a wild rumor that Tiny and Floyd had an alleged affair in 2014, and the speculation has always been a source of contention in T.I. and his wife’s relationship. However, during an interview in April 2017, she denied that they took things too far. “He’s a nice looking man but it’s never been anything more than a friendship,” she confirmed.

However, teasing the “Whatever You Like” singer by speaking to Mayweather again might be Tiny’s own form of revenge. After all, she was pretty hurt by the footage of her man spanking another woman’s behind. “Tiny felt sick to her stomach when she watched that video, it was like a slap to the face,” a source close to Tiny told HL. Hey, we don’t blame her!