T.I. Escapes To South Africa & Leaves Tiny At Home Amid Marriage Troubles: Are They Really Done?

T.I. revealed that after some marriage troubles, he’s currently in South Africa… without his wife Tiny. Why is he on a different continent without her?

T.I., 37, has left the country! The rapper took to his Instagram account on June 20 to share a photo of himself posing in South Africa. “Greetings from Cape town S Africa,” he captioned the first post, along with the hashtag #MessiahsGraduationTrip. If you’re wondering why he’s fled to Cape Town, his tag explains it all. He’s there to celebrate his son Messiah graduating from high school!

Tip then added details about his 18-year-old son’s incredible final academic stats in the caption for another picture showing himself with his son and some friends on top of a mountain. The “Whatever You Like” singer captioned the image: “Standing on the TOP!!! – Rick James voice We came all the way here to celebrate a 3.2 gpa & an ACT score of 24. Plus an academic scholarship!!! We All Proud of you son!!!!”

The trip comes just days after Tip and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, seemed to experience some issues with their marriage. Over the weekend, a video of the music producer slapping the butt of a mystery woman surfaced online. As we previously told you, the footage didn’t sit well with the Xscape singer. “Seeing Tip look so comfortable with this other, younger woman, was a knife in her heart,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

While Tiny wasn’t on this mini vacation, it isn’t because of any marital problems. Messiah is Tip’s son with Lashon Dixon. The pair also share 17-year-old son Domani. Since Messiah isn’t Tiny’s child – and it appeared to be a boy’s trip – it makes sense that she wouldn’t receive an invite for the excursion. The “Live Your Life” hitmaker also won’t be gone long. He’s scheduled to present at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 24, so he’ll be headed back to the U.S. soon enough.