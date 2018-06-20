T.I. & Tiny: Divorce Is Officially ‘Back On The Table’ After Butt Slapping Video — Will She Refile?

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris is seriously thinking about going through with her divorce from T.I. after the shocking video of him slapping a woman’s behind went public. Find out what their romantic future may hold here.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and T.I.‘s marriage may finally be over! After the rapper made headlines for slapping a woman’s behind backstage in a video that went public, his wife and mother of his children is thinking of taking a stand and proceeding with their divorce, which is currently on hold. “Tiny is seriously considering giving T.I. his walking papers for good and refiling for divorce,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tiny is hurt and humiliated and embarrassed. She thinks T.I. is in the wrong and needs to stop all the nonsense, he is setting a bad example for his kids. She’s taking her time to really consider it but as of now divorce is very much back on the table, this is very serious.”

Although Tiny and T.I. have been known for going back and forth about their divorce decision, T.I.’s various actions with other women may actually influence Tiny to make the final decision and move on, according to author and relationship expert Dr. Jenn Mann who spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “There is a factor to consider and that’s whether T.I. is a partner that is continuing to cheat,” Dr. Mann, who wrote The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn‘s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy, explained. “If that is the case then it has likely destroyed the trust in the family so if she does stay there is not going to be a whole lot of trust. There is a big difference in a relationship between someone who screws up once and sleeps with someone else and causes horrific pain versus someone who is a chronic cheater. When someone is a chronic cheater, ultimately that will kill the relationship. So the odds that Tiny will leave T.I. this time around are higher because it appears T.I. is a chronic cheater and this is a pattern as opposed to a one time screw up.”

We can definitely understand how chronic cheating could ultimately end things between T.I. and Tiny, but of course, having children together makes the situation more difficult. “Having children is a game changer, people are way more likely to forgive infidelity when there are children involved, especially multiple children,” Dr. Mann continued. “There was a recent study done that found people with 4 kids or more had a much lower divorce rate. It’s hard to predict what Tiny will do in this situation because the public embarrassment the second time around is much more significant than the first.”

Although we’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here, Tiny gave a hint that there’s most likely friction between her and T.I. when she failed to mention him in a social media Father’s Day message. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads,” was all her short message read.