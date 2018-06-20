Homeland Sec. Reportedly Drafting Plan To Stop Separating Families At Border: Will Trump Sign?

The horrific practice of separating families at the border may soon be over, according to a new report. DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is reportedly drafting a plan to end it.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is reportedly drafting an executive action to President Donald Trump to end the policy of separating migrant children from their families at the US-Mexico border. Nielsen, according to sources who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition on anonymity, is reportedly on her way to the White House to discuss the issue with Trump. It’s unclear if he’ll support the supposed measure, which will reportedly ask the Department of Defense to help house whole detained families. The report comes the morning after Nielsen was heckled by protestors while eating at a Mexican restaurant in DC, hours after defending the policy to reporters on live TV.

The current practice has seen roughly 2000 children taken from their parents after they crossed the border as families, placed in detention centers throughout the southern United States. Officials have described the facilities, including one housed inside a former Wal-Mart, as having prison-like conditions. Some children are reportedly kept in cages, and staff are not allowed to touch or comfort crying kids. They get limited time outside during the day. They often have no idea where their families are, or when they’re going to see them again. Some are just babies.

Trump tweeted earlier June 20 that he was “working on something,” and that he would be meeting with Republicans later in the day to “sign something.”

“It’s the Democrats fault, they won’t give us the votes needed to pass good immigration legislation. They want open borders, which breeds horrible crime. Republicans want security. But I am working on something – it never ends!” he wrote.

