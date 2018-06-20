‘RHONY’: Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill’s Feud Will Get ‘Ugly’ At Reunion

Yikes! Even though Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill appeared to have made peace during the June 13 episode of ‘RHONY’, a new report claims their feud is far from over!

Following the June 13 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, during which Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill seemingly squashed their beef with each other, Carole further revealed in a blog post that they had made “peace”. But according to a new report, the ladies are still at war, and now we’re heartbroken. “They are definitely going to be laying it all out on the table at the reunion,” a source close to Bethenny and Carole told Us Weekly. “It’s not something they’re looking forward to, but they’ll both be ready and it should be ugly.”

Sadly, the source went on to say that despite their brief reconciliation, which viewers saw transpire during last week’s episode, there’s no chance the ladies will ever rekindle their friendship. “The trust is gone between them,” the source explained. “They could coexist again, but not in the way they used to.” To be honest, this revelation is killing us. We were really rooting for Bethenny and Carole to repair their friendship, but based on this new report, it doesn’t sound like we should be holding our breath any longer.

As many viewers have witnessed during earlier episodes this season, Bethenny, 47, made headlines in October 2017, when she raised millions of dollars for the victims of Hurricane Maria. Bethenny tried to get Carole’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Kenworthy to join her Puerto Rico mission as a photographer, but he allegedly declined to participate once he found out he wouldn’t get paid for the gig. This rubbed Bethenny the wrong way, and she aired her grievances with the cast who then shared the info with Carole, 54. Carole didn’t like that Bethenny was talking trash about her on-again, off-again boyfriend, and that was what essentially started their feud. They seemed to talk out their issues and make “peace” during the June 13 episode of the series, but based on this new report, that obviously didn’t stick.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.