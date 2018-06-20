Pete Davidson finally confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande while gushing about his love for her on the June 20 episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’. See the sweet things he had to say here!

Pete Davidson, 24, made sure to make his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon memorable when he confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande, 24, in the best way. “Now you know that you didn’t have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show,” Jimmy said to Pete as he sat down for his interview. “But I did though!,” Pete happily responded. Jimmy congratulated him and Pete sweetly said, “I feel like I won a contest.” Jimmy then proceeded to ask the Saturday Night Live star how he was handling it all. “I’m f***ing lit, Jimmy,” was his epic response. He then hilariously went on to talk about how other guys on the street tip their hat to him when they walk by because of his relationship with Ariana. “Some dude came up to me and was like, ‘Yo man, you like gave me hope,” Pete said, causing Jimmy and the audience to erupt in laughter.

While Pete may think he’s just a normal guy with a special lady, Ariana clearly sees something great in him! Reports about their engagement have been making headlines for the past week and there’s been cryptic messages from Ariana and Pete on social media but this is the first time that one of them actually confirmed the happy news. The couple have only been dating each other for about a month but they have moved things very quickly and seem to be absolutely head over heels for each other. They even reportedly just moved in together!

Pete’s sweet comments about his engagement to Ariana will most likely not be the last we’ll hear about their relationship. Ariana just confirmed that there will be a song called “Pete” on her upcoming album Sweetener after taking to Instagram to share a clip of the highly anticipated tune. Surely “Pete” will be all about her love for her new fiance and we are SO ready for it!

