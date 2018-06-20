Report
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Moving In Together— Fast Tracking Love Like Ariana & Pete?

View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are getting along so great in their new relationship that the hunky star reportedly already asked his lady love to move in with him.

Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 35, have only been dating since late 2017, but like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, they’re already ready to take the next step and move in together! “Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he’s asked her to move in with him,” an insider told Life & Style. “Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There’s no game playing. They have a really easy relationship.” Ever since going public with their romance, the duo, who were longtime friends before dating, have seemed inseparable and proud to be together and we have to admit that we love the glow of happiness on their faces! Their new relationship has most likely been strengthened by their friendship since it allowed them to get to know each other before they added romance to the mix.

Nick and Priyanka started getting more serious around the same time Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, 28, got engaged to Sophie Turner, 22, back in Oct. 2017. “Nick and Joe were always partners in crime, hitting the town together, but now that Joe has settled down, Nick is following in his footsteps,” the insider continued. “He’s much more into low-key dates with Priyanka than the club scene now.”

Nick’s love of low-key dates definitely showed when he recently stepped out with Priyanka for dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. It was one of their first dates together after their romance was revealed and ever since, they’ve been out on numerous occasions. From a yacht party in Los Angeles to a family member’s wedding in Atlantic City, NJ, these two are definitely having fun travelling the country together and we couldn’t be happier for them!