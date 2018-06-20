Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Younes Bendjima In Rome As Sofia Richie Poses Braless

While Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her Rome reunion with Younes Bendjima on social media, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is playing the one-up game with a sexy braless pic of her own! Check ’em out!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have spent a bit of time apart while he was celebrating Ramadan, but they reunited in Italy for a romantic vacation on June 19! The lovebirds proved their romance is going strong by strolling hand-in-hand through the city and enjoying a romantic dinner together outside. Plus, Kourt documented some of the trip on her Instagram story — she shared videos of the sights they saw together, and even a cute clip of the pair throwing coins into a fountain and giggling together. So cute!

Meanwhile, back in the States, Sofia Richie, who’s now dating Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is keeping quite busy on social media herself. She shared a bunch of photos of herself braless under a white t-shirt on her Instagram story, and even posted one of the pics to her regular page. Although the outfit is super casual and comfy, Sofia made it sexy by wearing nothing underneath and putting her nipples on display through the shirt. Oh-la-la! Scott wasn’t around in any of the photos, but they haven’t been shy about flaunting their romance lately.

At the beginning of the month, it was actually rumored that Scott and Sofia had broken up after he allegedly cheated on her. However, after letting the reports fly for a day or two, they flat-out denied the stories, and have been seen out together in the days since.

Scott and Sofia have been a couple since the end of last summer, while Kourt and Younes just celebrated their one year anniversary in May. Could either couple take the next step in their relationship in the near future?! A vacation in Italy sure does seem like a nice time to propose…right?