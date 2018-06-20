Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Planning Epic Photoshoots With Khloe & True Now That Everyone’s In LA

Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson are home in LA at last, and their fam is already excited to get cameras flashing! In a new interview, Kim revealed she has plans for sweet photoshoots starring Chicago, Stormi, & True!

True Thompson is only 2 months old, but up until this weekend, she’s lived in Cleveland her entire life. Now that she and mom Khloe Kardashian, 33, are in LA though — and it looks like for good — the entire Kardashian clan could not be happier! Not only were the mother-daughter pair greeted by a massive welcoming committee, Kim Kardashian, 37, already has big plans for adorable photoshoots with all the newest Kardashian additions: 5-month-old Chicago West, 4-month-old Stormi Webster, and True!

“I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photoshoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we’re like, ‘Where you at, True? We’re waiting for you!'” Kim told Entertainment Tonight in an interview earlier this week. “Now that she can be in the mix, it’s going to be so much fun.” So far, we haven’t seen these sweet moments between the cousins, but we love that True will now get to join in on the family fun! There’s no question everyone is happy to have her home at last.

“It’s very good to have Khloe back,” Kim said. “I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday and the whole family — we spaced it out so she wouldn’t be too overwhelmed.” The KKW Beauty mogul explained that first Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her kids visited Khloe and True. Next it was her and her three kids, and then Kylie Jenner, 20, with Stormi. “Everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce my kids to their new little cousin,” Kim shared. “So it was really good to see her and have her back.”

Khloe gave birth to baby True in Cleveland, Ohio in April, which is where Tristan Thompson, 27, plays basketball. She stayed there for a little over two months, but it seems clear she’s back in LA with her family for good. “She’ll be home soon, so it’s really great,” Kris Jenner, 62, told Us Weekly while attending the American Woman premiere at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on May 31. When asked if her daughter will be coming back to stay permanently, she replied: “I think so! Yes!” Now we’re just waiting to see these cute pics starring True, Stormi, and Chi!