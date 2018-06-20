Khloe K & Tristan Thompson Grab Fast Food As Source Reveals She’s Keeping Him On A Tight Leash

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson proved they’re still very much together by grabbing a bite to eat in LA, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Khloe plans to keep a close watch on him!

Khloe Kardashian is back home in LA! However, so is her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Despite his multiple affairs throughout Khloe’s pregnancy with True, they are giving their love a second chance. And, they’re not afraid to hide it. The two were spotted grabbing McDonald’s in Woodland Hills, California on June 19, and appear to be as happy as ever. In the pic, Khloe was all smiles while munching on fries while Tristan was in the driver’s seat shirtless. But, don’t let their outing fool you. Khloe’s got a lot of tricks up her sleeve to make sure Tristan never steps out on her again.

“Khloe is planning on keeping Tristan on a tight leash this summer. She has little trust in him, so she does not want to let him out of her sight. She is going to keep Tristan with her as much as possible and keep a close watch on him when he is not right by her side,” a source close to the KUWTK star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Clearly, it’s working. In addition to their fast food run, Koko and Tristan were spotted heading to an event at The Peppermint Club on June 18. Also there was her baby sister Kendall Jenner. So, Khloe’s got a lot of eyes!

“She is still in a lot of pain over what happened between them and so it is going to take a lot for Tristan to repair her broken trust. Tristan is still in the dog house with Khloe and while they may have had a ton of makeup sex, and she may be in the process of forgiving him, she has in no way forgotten about what he put her through,” the insider added.

Well, at the end of the day, we know Khloe is doing what’s best for her baby girl True!