Justin Bieber Carries Hailey Baldwin In New PDA Pics Just Like He Used To With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber was seen affectionately carrying Hailey Baldwin around a Los Angeles film studio on June 19 and it was extremely reminiscent of how he once was with ex Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber, 24, was seen enjoying more time with rumored new girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, 21, at a Los Angeles film studio on June 19 and he even lovingly carried the blonde beauty around the lot! Justin was at the studio to film a music video for his upcoming collaboration with DJ Khaled and as he carried Hailey, she wrapped her legs around the singer. Her happiness could be seen through her smile proving things are really heating up between the two young lovers. Check out the pics of Justin carrying Hailey here!

Although the interaction with Justin and Hailey was quite adorable, we couldn’t help but reminisce about the time Justin picked up some of his previous girlfriends, including Selena Gomez, in the same way! Perhaps it’s THE move Justin does to show his affection toward the women he loves? We can see it! Besides, the lucky ladies always look beyond thrilled when Justin uses his charm and strong arms to lift them up literally and figuratively!

Justin’s charisma seems to be impressing Hailey. This is just one of numerous times the young stars have been seen recently getting cozy together. From a romantic trip in Miami to casual hangouts in New York, Hailey and Justin have been inseparable and we have to admit that it’s great to see them having fun together! The duo were rumored to date for a time a couple of years ago and after his break from his on-again, off-again relationship with Selena, Justin seems ready to give Hailey’s love another try. It will be interesting to see where things go from here but we’ll definitely be paying attention!