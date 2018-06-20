Jordyn Woods Reveals Her Drugstore Beauty Must-Have & Her Inspiring Fitness Tips

Envious of Jordyn Woods’ ever-glowing skin & rockin’ bod?! The model spoke to HollywoodLife to spill her beauty secrets that won’t break the bank, & her fitness tips to send your self-confidence through the roof!

Jordyn Woods, 20, has had a transformational two years. The model, who has over 5 million Instagram followers, documented her weight loss journey, and in turn, inspired so many young women to not only hit the gym, but to love the skin they’re in — and she has the best advice on how exactly to take care of your skin with her drugstore fave! “Your skin is the biggest organ on your body, which people tend to forget, so it’s very important to take care of it because it’s easier to prevent than to reverse,” Jordyn warned. Her go-to for maintaining that healthy glow? St. Ives! “My mom always had that apricot scrub and I would use it constantly when I was younger! Now, you can mix and match these St. Ives products to create something that your skin craves. For me, I like something more gentle on my face, so they have the Bamboo Powder, which is a more soft exfoliant, and I mix it with the Avocado and Honey and put it on my face,” Jordyn shared with HollywoodLife, while attending the St. Ives Mixing Bar Pop-Up in NYC.

Obviously, Jordyn isn’t only our skin-spo… she’s our fit-spo. The model has given her followers a day to day look at her fitness journey and the results have been inspiring. “I went through so much and working out became my therapy, really,” Jordyn said. “I wasn’t working out to look a certain way, it just became my one or two hours to detox, get off my phone, and really do something. It just so happens that you end up looking better, you get in better shape, you feel good, and you have more energy.” Yaaaaas girl!