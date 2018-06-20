Rihanna’s Phone Blowing Up With Texts About Chris Brown & Agnez Mo’s PDA: Is She Jealous?

Chris Brown and Agnez Mo reignited dating rumors by kissing in a new video. But, how does Rihanna feel?! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on her reaction, and why it makes no difference to her.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Rihanna, 30, and Chris Brown, 29, broke up. However, feelings take time to go away. So, when a mysterious video of Chris Brown and Agnez Mo showing off major PDA surfaced on social media on June 20, we couldn’t help but wonder if RiRi saw it. “Rihanna’s phone has been blowing up with friends texting her about Chris and Agnez, but she is not interested in hearing about Chris’ dating life. It has been a long time since Chris broke her heart and Rihanna has moved on,” a source close to the “Work” singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. I guess that settles it.

“She doesn’t care if the rumors about Chris and Agnez getting serious are true, or if they are just working together, it makes no difference to Rihanna,” the source continued. We can certainly understand Rihanna’s perspective. After all, she’s had a few post-Breezy romances. In fact, during an interview with Vogue she dished about her relationship with Hassan Jameel, although they’ve reportedly split, by saying “…I never met someone who was worth it before.” Nevertheless, we don’t think Rihanna is sweating Chris’ new love.

“She hopes Chris has learned and matured since their relationship, but she is too busy to keep up with every new girlfriend of his. It has been a long time since Rihanna has been obsessed with Chris. She wishes him the best but for today, she is not interested in hearing about Agnez or anyone else he may be dating,” the insider added. Well, that’s nice. Now, we will just have to wait and see if this thing with Chris and Agnez is actually serious!