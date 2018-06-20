Iggy Azalea Jiggles Her Booty While Twerking In Nothing But A Teeny Thong — Wild Video

Oh snap! Iggy Azalea aggressively shakes her butt in a new video that’ll leave you needing a cold shower after watching. See it, here!

Iggy Azalea put on a wild display Wednesday, June 20, when she shook her butt cheeks in nothing but a baby blue thong and heels in a racy new video. During the early morning hours — 2:50am — to be exact, Iggy posted the video on Instagram, during which she narrated the kitchen counter twerk session and said she should be hired to narrate National Geographic. “Do, do, do, do,” the 28-year-old hums in the clip before saying, “I’m doing a wiggle,” and shaking her hips. “Stop, now give it a turn,” she says, before suggesting, “Give it a little grab maybe.” Then, we see Iggy’s hand grab her butt cheek hard before jiggling it.

After giving her backside a solid slap and saying, “Bam!,” Iggy captioned the video by saying, “I should really be hired to narrate National Geographic. I’m available. I crack my own self up.” Another post said, “Y’all better not mute my narration. You fake if you do.” This new thirst trap video comes after Iggy defended her right to post nude pics on Instagram.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Iggy revealed, “Say what you want about me posting pictures on Instagram but honestly, it gives me something else I can focus on – when sometimes I’m in a dark place or I feel stagnant. Most days I want my project to drop, yesterday! But I don’t get to make those choices. And maybe it’s silly, but it really has been helping me lately to feel more positive and just keep my mind in a creative space constantly thinking of new visual things and colour palettes. I’m really glad I’ve got something I can do without needing permission.”

@NatGeo @IGGYAZALEA is available to narrate, she also raps. Imagine a documental being rapped… Just think about it and contact Iggy for more information. pic.twitter.com/uFLgLoEnTN — alex ☁️💧 (@alexlopex9) June 20, 2018

To be honest, Iggy should be hired by National Geographic. She certainly has a knack for captivating an audience with her voice and her… well, you can watch the video above to see what we were going to say there.