Drake Bell Gets Naked Again In Racy New Hotel Room Pics — See NSFW Photos

Drake Bell just dropped two new singles and he’s using super sexy art getting naked in bed to promote them. We’ve got the hot pics.

Whoa! Drake Bell is getting naked — yet again — along with a sexy nude model to promote his brand new singles. The 31-year-old is long past his Nickelodeon days and is putting on a very adult and NSFW image for his new tunes “Call Me When You’re Lonely” and “First Thing in the Morning.” He’s seen next to a bed wearing nothing but a sheet covering his privates while his female pal ls lying on her stomach on the bed completely nude and showing off her bare butt. The photo makes it look as if they both just had super hot sex.

In another pic obtained exclusively by PEOPLE magazine, he’s naked in bed with the gorgeous model while she has her underwear on. “My music has been constantly evolving and I’m finding more ways than ever to express myself musically,” Drake told the mag. On “Call Me In The Morning,” he collaborates with rapper Lil Mama, who he first met earlier this year while filming The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. “Lil Mama heard the song while we were filming The Challenge and loved it,” he told the publication. “After the show wrapped, we got together in New York City and stayed up all night working on it.”

As for “First Thing In The Morning” which is out on June 20, Drake collaborates with Mike Taylor and says that his time touring in Latin American countries influenced the song. “I have a big Latin following and spend a lot of time playing in those parts of the world,” he revealed. “I think being around that music and culture has heavily influenced my newer records.”

We’ve already got a good glimpse at how the former Drake & Josh star looks in the buff as a slew of nude photos of him leaked in April. Drake also got naked for his music video for his song “Rewind” in February so appearing in the buff seems like his go-to marketing tool. He also posted a Valentine’s Day pic for fans completely in the nude with his hands covering up his privates.