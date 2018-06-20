Donald Trump Jr Challenges Peter Fonda To Fight After Actor Says Barron Should Be Caged With Pedophiles

After Peter Fonda, 78, tweeted that he wants Barron Trump to be put “in a cage with pedophiles,” the 12-year-old’s half brother Don Jr, 40, challenged the actor to a fight.

Actor Peter Fonda, 78, just dug himself a major hole on Twitter. After he made a disgusting, now-deleted tweet that called to “rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles,” Donald Trump Jr., 40, clapped back by challenging the actor to a fight.

“You’re clearly a sick individual and everyone is an internet badass but rather than attack an 11 year old like a bully and a coward why don’t you pick on someone a bit bigger. LMK,” the President’s son replied. He also asked Sony Pictures to drop the actor from Boundaries, which is due out on Friday, June 22, and called for his followers to go after Fonda on the social media platform.

Fonda’s tweet also said that he wanted to “See if mother [Melania Trump] will will [sic] stand up against the giant a–hole she is married to,” and pleaded for “90 million people in the streets on the same weekend in the country.” His tweet was in response to a Trump administration’s policy which has reportedly separated nearly 2,000 immigrant children from their parents at the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop these separations on June 20 at around 3 p.m. ET, according to CNN.

Trump faced tremendous pressure from across the political spectrum, and from religious, political and world leaders to end the separations. Thankfully, it seemed that he actually listened and the executive order to keep families together has since been enacted. This also proves that there were far more productive and civil ways to enact change without calling for the President’s young son to be caged with pedophiles.

Let’s get something clear: Barron Trump is a child. Just because he is the son of Donald Trump, 72, does not mean that people get some sort of pass for wishing vile things on him. He. Is. A. Kid. It does not matter whether you’re Democrat or Republican, it’s not ok to say these sorts of things about him, and members of both parties have vocalized their agreement on this.

When a website ridiculed Barron for wearing t-shirts and called for the boy to dress “like he’s in the White House,” Chelsea Clinton came to his defense. “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves,” she tweeted in Aug. 2017, which Barron’s mom Melania thanked her for saying. Clinton also called out someone for saying that Barron “is s***.” She tweeted: “Barron is A KID. No child should be talked about in the below manner-in real life or online. And for an adult to do so? For shame.” It’s about time that people like Peter start learning this very important lesson. Because apparently it isn’t just common sense yet to not say nasty stuff about kids.