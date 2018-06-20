He’s back. Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as Adonis Creed in the highly anticipated ‘Creed’ sequel. Adonis faces his biggest challenge in the ring yet — the son of Ivan Drago! Watch now!

It’s all been leading to this. Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed will come face-to-face with the son of the man who killed his father in Creed 2. Adonis will fight Viktor Drago, son of Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, the villain of Rocky IV. The stakes are higher than ever, but Adonis isn’t going down easily. “It may not seem like it now, but this is more than just a fight,” he says.

However, there might be consequences because of Adonis’ quest for vengeance. “You got everything to lose,” Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) says. “This guy’s got nothing to lose.” Adonis doesn’t think he has a choice. “That’s the same thing your father said, and he died right here in my arms,” Rocky continues. “Listen to me. This guy, he’s dangerous.” This makes Adonis think that Rocky doesn’t believe he can beat Viktor. Rocky has seen first-hand the power the Drago family can wield. But never forget, Rocky beat Ivan in one of the most epic fights in cinematic history. It can be done.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: “Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Creed II hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018. The movie also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad, and Dolph Lundgren.