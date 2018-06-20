Christina Aguilera Poses Completely Topless To Promote New Album — See Sexy Snap

No bra? No problem! Christina bared all in a pic promoting her new album, which is appropriately titled ‘Liberation.’ And no, the irony of that is NOT lost on us. Check out the super hot shot here!

Christina Aguilera‘s, 37, latest album Liberation was released on June 15, and the sexy songstress looked seriously liberated in her latest promotional picture. The black and white shot was posted by photographer Milan Zrnic yesterday with Christina posing totally topless. Well, technically she had a blazer on as she leaned back with her eyes closed, but her oversized jacket had fallen open and was baring all. The other two promotional photos were tamer — but only slightly. In the first, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer sported messy hair and a tee, while the last was up close and personal, featuring a fresh-faced Christina. But all three had one element in common! Christina looked absolutely flawless.

The photoshoot was daring, no doubt, which makes sense considered she’s pushing the boundaries with Liberation. Her first album in six years, Christina has been working on it for four — and the final product is so worth the wait! It’s got soul, it’s got R&B, it’s got ballads… Liberation has a little something for everyone, but with Christina’s iconic powerhouse vocals at the core, of course. She even teamed up with Demi Lovato for the “Fall In Line” single they performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and had Kanye West produce several tracks. The result is a seriously satisfying listen for Xtina fans.

If you haven’t tuned in yet, what are you waiting for? Christina has been promoting it nonstop. In addition to these Milan Zrnic pics, she posted another revealing shot for Liberation on the beach in a completely sheer red dress. She looks great, as usual, but while she may be drawing attention to her album with so much Insta promotion, it’s her vocals that really steal the show.

So take a sec to appreciate this hot mom of two, but then give Liberation a listen. Her stripped-down, soulful voice will blow you away!