What’s worse: complimenting Trump or eating something nasty? Cher faced that impossible choice on ‘The Late Late Show’ but ultimately chose to deal with an upset stomach. Watch the hilarious clip!

Well, they say that if you can’t say anything nice, you shouldn’t say anything at all. That’s the route Cher took during a particularly gross round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show with James Corden! When faced with the choice of giving President Donald Trump a compliment, or eating a massive cow’s tongue, she took the easy route — choking down the tongue! “You have been, rightfully so, incredibly outspoken about your disapproval of President Donald Trump. Say one nice thing about him,” James challenged Cher as she faced down this piece of meat bigger than her head.

She looks absolutely horrified! Probably because when the tongue was plated in front of her, she said, “I don’t care what it is. I’ll answer it.” Spoke too soon! You could see the internal struggle playing out inside Cher as she tried to figure out away to get out of the game. She gave up, sighed, and told him, “There’s nothing nice about him, I can’t say one nice thing.” Begrudgingly, she hoisted up the giant tongue and gingerly took a bite. Ugh, so gross!