Cardi B Reveals Plans For ‘Lit Baby Shower’ & Admits She May Drink Wine At 9 Mos. Pregnant

With her due date just weeks away, Cardi B has yet to plan a baby shower. But despite her lack of preparation, she DOES know she wants her bash to be “lit.” In fact, she wants it to be a late-night party!

Cardi B, 25, has had a lot on her plate recently. From promotion for her album Invasion of Privacy, to performances and magazine shoots, the rapper has barely had one day off in the last six months. So while it makes sense that a baby shower hasn’t been at the forefront of her mind, now Cardi is ready to turn up and celebrate her and Offset‘s, 26, bundle of joy before she arrives next month. Unfortunately though, the star hasn’t made ANY baby shower plans. But the one thing she has thought about? Getting “lit!”

“I want a lit baby shower,” she told Rolling Stone magazine for their July cover story. “My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My shit is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate.” After reportedly letting out her signature laugh, Cardi added, “I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah.” The star wants to nix the fancy treats and stock up on alcohol instead — even for herself! “Shit, I might even drink some red wine,” she told the mag with a “mischievous” look on her face. “Red wine’s healthy, right?”

At the time of the interview, Offset’s family was with Cardi, and they laughed along with the expectant mom — up until she mentioned drinking wine while pregnant. “Don’t let Mama see you drinking that red wine,” one of Offset’s family members warned, referring to Offset’s mom. “She’s going to have a fit.” So while wine may be a no-go for Cardi, there’s no question she wants her friends at this still-unplanned baby shower. “I’ve got to buy mad flights for my friends from New York,” she revealed. “I haven’t even sent the invitations…I forget everything.”

Cardi first found out she was expecting after taking a home pregnancy test. She and Offset were not planning on getting pregnant, but her fiance was apparently very happy when she told him the news over FaceTime. “He was like, ‘What? Are you sure?’ ” Cardi said. “I said, ‘Yeah.’ And then he just started smiling really hard.” Pregnancy didn’t slow Cardi down one bit, and you can bet motherhood won’t either. In fact, she’s planning on bringing her infant daughter on her upcoming tour.

Starting in September, Cardi will be opening for Bruno Mars, which will last seven weeks. “What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby,” she said. “Only time I don’t have my baby with me is when I’m getting my hair done, makeup done, performing.” The artist continued: “I don’t want to miss one second. I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”