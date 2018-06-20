Camila Mendes Spills Her Top Frizz-Fighting Tips — & Her Favorite Drugstore Beauty

Camila Mendes is one of the most gorgeous stars on TV, but even she has an embarrassing hair story! Plus, see how she avoids frizz in the hot summer weather below!

Camila Mendes, 23, always looks flawless on the red carpet, but her life isn’t perfect — especially when it comes to her hair! “I got an ombré when I was a senior in high school and it did not look good. The color just came out orange,” Camila told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Camila is now a John Frieda ambassador, and relies on the products, which you can get at the drugstore, for her sleek hairstyles. She grew up near Miami, so she knows a thing or two about frizz! “To fight frizz, I’ll give my hair a good brush and then run some Frizz Ease Serum through it with my fingers,” she told us. “I also try to use hot tools sparingly because that will just maximize the frizz. Sometimes you just gotta embrace the natural texture of your hair!”

Camila stars in Riverdale, and spilled her BTS knowledge: “From being on set, I’ve learned that texturizing spray is so important in achieving that effortless, piecey look. And it helps hold the curl! Lately I’ve been loving the John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Salt Spray.” Camila is low maintenance — “I just like to look natural!” — and looked glowing and gorgeous for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 18. Hairstylist David Stanwell did her hair in a half up bun for the show. Here is how to get the look:

“Start by applying John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse on wet hair. Mix in a little John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum to help prevent any unwanted frizz.

In order to give the hair additional bounce and fullness, blow dry it using a round brush.

Part the hair down the center. Then, section by section, wrap the hair around a curling iron.”

“Begin wrapping the top half of the hair back. Using your fingers, apply a little John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch Up Crème to the hair you’re pulling back. This will give the hair some grip and control while you’re brushing and securing it into the half bun.

Pin the hair into a bun. Then, once again using John Frieda Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch Up Crème, run your fingers through the loose curls to give them a polished look.

To finish and lock in the style, use John Frieda Frizz Ease Moisture Barrier Hairspray.”