Did Brad Pitt Forbid His Kids From Appearing In Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly furious that ex Brad Pitt wouldn’t let their kids, Shiloh and Knox, make an appearance in her upcoming movie ‘Maleficent 2’ while she films in London and it’s causing their custody war to get even more intense.

Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt‘s custody battle seems to be getting worse after reports that Angelina is super angry that Brad wouldn’t sign off on their kids, Shiloh, 12, and Knox, 9, to appear in her upcoming film Maleficent 2. After their daughter, Vivienne, 9, appeared in the first film, Maleficent, back in 2014, Angelina was hoping it would continue and become a family affair to feature their kids in the popular movies, according to Daily Mail. “He refuses to sign off her plan to include Shiloh and Knox in Maleficent 2,” a source told the outlet. “The kids are being used as pawns.” The source also explained that the children were supposed to join Angelina in London for two weeks before going back to Los Angeles with Brad, but for an unknown reason, she changed plans.

In addition to the news about Angelina’s film, the outlet reported some very specific custody agreements between Angelina and Brad during Angelina’s time in London. Brad was reportedly allowed to “host” one or two kids at a time in four hour intervals as long as a therapist was present between the dates of June 8 to June 17. Then from June 27 until July 1, his visits with the kids may increase to 10 hours a day with a therapist present. It was also alleged that Brad would continue spending four consecutive days with the kids from July 8 to July 14 and from July 12 to July 29, he will return to California and have custody of the kids.

The source continued explaining the friction between the former couple and insisted that they don’t talk at all anymore. “They are not on good terms and are less than civil,” the insider claimed. It was also reported that their current custody agreement is only temporary and will change when they go to court on Aug. 13. Their divorce is also allegedly on hold until they work the custody battle out. The fact that the specific details of the custody agreement went public is very unusual and Angelina’s spokesperson released a statement to the outlet about the issue. “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children,” the statement read. “From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. “It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Brad’s rep about these claims and he said, “No comment”.