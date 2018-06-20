Ariana Grande Dances In The Dark For Her & Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Light Is Coming’ Video

The light is here! Ariana Grande dropped her new music video for her and Nicki Minaj’s track ‘The Light Is Coming’ and it’s AMAZING. Check it out here!

Ariana Grande, 24, is having a busy month. From her love life to promotions of her upcoming album Sweetener, fans have a ton of new Ari-content to be excited about. The newest drop from the artist is the video for her latest single, “The Light Is Coming,” featuring Nicki Minaj, 35. Watch the video here.

As previously teased on her Instagram, it includes tons of shots of the singer dancing in a dark forest with a bright orb of light. But she threw us a curve ball by multiplying into multiple versions of her dancing self. In case you didn’t know, Ariana is a brand ambassador for Reebok, and as part of her collaboration, she debuted the visual on the athletic wear company’s website for the first 24 hours of its release. She can also be seen rocking a pair of Reebok Rapide sneakers in the video.

Fans didn’t need to wait long after the song was released to see its accompanying visual. The single was dropped around midnight ET on June 20, with the video coming just 12 hours later. While this is a lot to enjoy at once, it’ll be another month before we hear more from the “No Tears Left To Cry” hitmaker’s fourth studio album. She previously promised that she’d be dropping something on the 20th of each month before the LP comes out, so the next song won’t be here until July 20. But after that, there will be less than a month until the album’s release date of Aug. 17. It’s going to be a pretty great summer for Ari’s fans!

This also isn’t the only Nicki and Ariana collab we’ve been blessed with lately. The duo also worked together on the rapper’s track, “Bed” from her own forthcoming album, Queen. Ariana also partnered up with Troye Sivan, 23, for his recent bop, “Dance To This.” So there’s a ton of ways to listen to the “Side To Side” singer right now, and all of them are excellent options. Not gonna lie though, I’m probably most looking forward to Ariana’s currently unreleased song “Pete” from Sweetener, which is (obviously) based on her fiancé Pete Davidson, 24. But until that comes out, I’ll be watching her newest music video!