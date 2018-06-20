5SOS Fans Rival BTS & Beyonce Listening Party To Help Album Score No. 1 Spot: ‘We Didn’t Come To Play’

5 Seconds of Summer wants their new album to debut at number one and hope to beat out Beyonce and BTS in the process. We’ve got their epic challenge

5 Seconds of Summer took two long years to work on their third album Youngblood and they want to make it their third straight number one LP on the U.S. Charts. The Aussie quartet is going up against new work from Beyonce and JAY-Z as well as K-Pop sensations BTS and they think they’ve got a fighting chance to beat them out for the biggest debut of the week. It would be epic if they took down the biggest artists around right now, and it doesn’t help that BTS and Beyonce’s massive fan bases combined forces for an epic listening party on June 20 to support each others’ streams. The BTS “Army” and Bey’s “Hive” merged to form #ARMYHiveStreamingParty to up each others’ listens. But the Australian boy band’s fan base could put them on top.

The guys are rallying their fans super hard on social media.”To think that 4 dudes from Western Sydney could even have a chance against two of the most successful artists of all time is insane. We would be the first band in history to have our first three albums go #1 in the US. we are so close. 5sos fam for life,” band member Michael Clifford, 22, wrote in a tweet that included an article about how the band is poised to beat the mighty Beyonce and deny her a number one debut for the first time in her entire career!

5SOS tweeted out a message to fans on June 19, telling them “We’re told its super close but we have a chance to make history with our new album Youngblood. We have the chance to have 5SOS’s 3rd number one album in the U.S. Thank you so much to everyone who streamed or bought the album. We love you.” The band held their own online listening party for fans on June 17 which was a massive success and they’ll be performing live on The Today Show on June 22. Good luck to the guys in their quest to top the mighty Beyonce and her new album with Jay Everything Is Love.