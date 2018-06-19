Blac Chyna & YBN Almighty Jay Split After Months Of Dating — See Message

YBN Almighty Jay took to his Instagram story on June 19 to sadly confirm that his relationship with Blac Chyna is over after an intense few months of dating. Check out his straightforward message here.

It’s over! YBN Almighty Jay, 18, took to Instagram on June 19 to set the record straight about his relationship with Blac Chyna, 30, and it looks like they are no longer together. “@blacchyna @ I Are No Longer Together,” he wrote in a snapshot that appeared in his story. There’s no word on why Jay decided to publicly post the news but it’s clear he wants everyone to know! The two often seemed head-over-heels for each other since they started dating back in Mar. so it’s kind of surprising that they’ve decided to call it quits.

Despite the surprise, Jay may have hinted toward their split back in early May when he posted a few comments during Zoey Dollaz‘s live streaming video on Instagram. “I cut her off bro” and “I’m a free man” were the comments that caused us to wonder if they broke up back then. The former couple haven’t been spotted together for a few weeks so it’s very possible that either they were done during his previous interaction on social media or were at least on their way out.

Before the split, their relationship caused a lot of headlines. From their big age difference to rumors of Blac being pregnant, these two were always under scrutiny and speculation. Jay was the first guy Blac seemed to regularly date since her split from Rob Kardashian, 31. This past Father’s Day, Blac called out her exes and baby daddies Rob and Tyga, 28, on Instagram for allegedly not paying child support for her two children.

There’s no word yet on if Jay or Blac are dating anyone else but we’re sure time will tell! Now that Jay opened up about their split, he’ll most likely open up about other things in his future.