Big Cass: 5 Things To Know About The Wrestler Who Just Got Released By The WWE

Buh-by, Big Cass. The WWE just shocked its fans, announcing that the seven-foot-tall Superstar is no longer with the company! As the WWE Universe recovers from the surprise, get the details on Cass.

1. Yeah, he’s gone from the WWE – and no one knows exactly why. “WWE has come to terms on the release of William Morrissey (Big Cass),” the WWE said in a statement on June 19, in a move that caught many off guard. Big Cass, 30, had just wrestled on the June 17 pay-per-view, Money In The Bank, losing to Daniel Bryan, 37, in what fans have called the best match of his career. The suddenness of the release and the lack of any explanation – the WWE didn’t even include its trademark line of wishing him best in his “future endeavors” in the announcement – has many in the WWE Universe wondering if something bad happened.

2. He had been in some hot water before his release. Prior to his release/firing, Cass “upset the powers-that-be” in the WWE, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. During a May 8 episode of SmackDown! Live, Cass was involved in a skit featuring a littler person dressed up as Daniel Bryan, as Cass had mocked Daniel’s height upon his return to in-ring action. Cass, sources claim, was supposed to hit the Daniel impersonator with a big boot and be done with the skit. Cass reportedly asked if he could deliver a beatdown, but officials said no. Cass supposedly brought it up with the head of WWE himself, Vince McMahon, 72, who also shot the idea down.

Yet, Cass went through with the beatdown anyway, mounting the fake Daniel to unload a barrage of fists. Officials were fuming, and Cass subsequently lost to Daniel a few days later at Backlash. His second clean loss to Daniel at MITB seemed to signal the feud was over, but no one thought it was going to end this way.

3. He used to team with another ex-WWE Superstar. William Morrissey, a native of Queens, began training as a professional wrestler in 2009. He signed with Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011, which was rebranded as NXT in 2012. While in the WWE development system, he – known as Colin Cassady – formed a tag-team with Enzo Amore. Dubbed “the realest guys in the room,” Enzo and Cass developed a fan following. They debuted on the main WWE roster on the April 4, 2016 episode of RAW.

Cass would eventually turn on Enzo, and the two would feud until the August 21, 2017 episode of Raw, when Cass tore his ACL in a Brooklyn Street Fight. He would miss eight months of action. During that time away, the WWE would suspend Enzo in 2018 over allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault before releasing him. (Note: the police would drop the investigation due to insufficient evidence.)

4. Cass was once romantically involved with another WWE Superstar. Cass and current WWE SmackDown’s Women’s champion Carmella, 30, were in a relationship from back in their NXT days. They had even bought a house together, according to Sportskeeda, but broke up in 2017 after Carmella believed Cass had no plans to marry her.

5. He’s also a good singer. Big Cass’s catchphrases included how he was “seven feet tall and you can’t teach that,” and that there was “only one word to describe you and I’m going to spell it out: S-A-W-F-T.” Cass is also known as having surprisingly strong singing voice, as the NYU graduate displayed the talent while competing against a singing contest against Aiden English. If he doesn’t turn up in ROH, Impact Wrestling, NJPW or elsewhere, maybe he could try out for American Idol?