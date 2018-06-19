Tommy Lee Fires Back At Brandon: I’ve Spent Thousands Of Dollars On You, Stop ‘Acting Like A Victim’

The feud between Tommy and Brandon Lee has escalated! Tommy fired back at his son’s latest diss by calling him out for playing the ‘victim’ in a scathing new post. See it here!

Tommy Lee wants to make sure his son, Brandon Lee, remembers how much money he’s spent on him over the years in the midst of the pair’s public social media feud. The drama continued on June 18, when Tommy posted a list of all the major bills he’s acquired because of Brandon over the years. “Rehab for son: $130,000. Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000. Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses “alcoholism” as scapegoat: $10,000. Stop acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless.”

The tension between these two went public earlier this year, when Tommy accused his son of physically attacking him. Brandon went on to release a statement, claiming that any events that unfolded were a result of his father’s alleged alcoholism. The feud made headlines again on Father’s Day, though, when Tommy wrote a lengthy post about how his sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, are not “appreciative” and “grateful” for what they have. “I love them dearly, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals,” he wrote. “Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood….I love my boys but they can be a**holes too…and that’s the truth.”

Well, Brandon wasn’t just going to sit back and take that, so he took to his own Instagram page to respond. “You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy,” he fired back. “If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me.”

Later, Brandon responded once again, accusing his father of not “being around” and “acting like a kid.” He also called Tommy out for not reaching out on his birthday, and urged his dad to keep the feud private from here on out. It looks like Tommy may be on board with that, because he concluded his most recent post with a “mic drop.” Will they ever work this out, though!?