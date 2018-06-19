T.I. Reveals He Didn’t Spend Father’s Day With Kids: They’re Not ‘Rocking With Me’ After Butt Slap Video

T.I.’s coming clean about the ‘gossip’ surrounding his marriage! He says Tiny’s not ‘rockin’ with him after a video of him slapping another woman’s butt surfaced! Tip didn’t even spend Father’s Day with his kids!

T.I., 37, just admitted that Tameka “Tiny” Harris 42, is not happy with him after a video showed him slapping another woman’s butt surfaced just before Father’s Day! Tip filmed himself getting hounded by obsessed fans on June 18, where everyone can be heard asking where his kids are! “Major and King are with their momma and they ain’t rocking with me right now,” he told fans. Then he went on his way, still filming himself in the midst of a rant about the “gossip” surrounding his martial issues. “No matter what wherever you at I don’t give a damn about that gossip y’all talking about, any time anybody need me I’m there,” Tip began. “It don’t matter, for who, for what, any time anybody need me I’m always there.”

Just as we reported, Tip is in the “doghouse” right now with Tiny and their family. Ahead of the rapper’s confession, we learned that this could be the last straw for Tiny. “Seeing Tip look so comfortable with this other, younger woman, was a knife in her heart,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife.com. “Tiny feels so defeated and blindsided because she really believed that this kind of BS was in their past.” Tip has been accused many times of cheating on Tiny, however, they’ve always found their way back to one another. But, maybe not this time…

“Tiny’s not letting Tip slide anymore,” a second insider revealed. “She has a lot of thinking to do and she’s got to decide if she can continue to share her bed with a man who disrespects her; Or, if she finally kicks Tip to the curb once and for all.” While the Xscape singer tries to figure what her next move is, the insider says she’s asked Tip to sleep somewhere else. “She wants her space to figure things out… She is taking her time to figure out what is right for her and her family. He’s back in the doghouse right now, big time.”

As you may already know, T.I. was caught on video cozying up to a mystery woman while backstage at his Indiana show on June 16. While it’s unclear just who the sultry female is, a lot of fans have speculated that it may or may not be actress, Asia’h Epperson, 29.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Tiny’s going to “rock” with Tip once again. The two have been on and off for nearly a decade.