TCA Awards 2018 Nominations: Darren Criss & More — Full List

It’s almost time for the TCA Awards! The nominations were revealed on June 19 and include so many of our favorite shows and actors. Check out the full list of nominees now!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, GLOW, Barry, and Killing Eve are among the first-time nominees. They’re up against past winners like Atlanta, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans and more. This year also introduces the new category of Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows.

FX leads the networks with 10 nominations for shows such as Atlanta, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and The Americans. BBC America’s newest hit Killing Eve leads all series with 5 nominations, including nods for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Check out all the nominations below!

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” – FX

Keri Russell, “The Americans” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” – NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN

“60 Minutes” – CBS

“Blue Planet 2” – BBC America

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“The Vietnam War” – PBS

“Wild Wild Country” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Project Runway” – Lifetime

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids

“Elena of Avalor” – Disney Channel

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Sofia the First” – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Alias Grace” – Netflix

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

“Howards End” – Starz

“Patrick Melrose” – Showtime

“The Tale” – HBO

“Twin Peaks: The Return” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Barry” – HBO

“Counterpart” – Starz

“GLOW” – Netflix

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Mindhunter” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“The Americans” – FX

“The Crown” – Netflix

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“GLOW” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“One Day at a Time” – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“The Americans” – FX

“Atlanta” – FX

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC