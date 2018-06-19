Miranda Lambert Disses Blake Shelton: I ‘Never Wanted’ That ‘Hollywood’ & ‘Paparazzi World’

In a revealing new interview, Miranda Lambert admits that life with Blake Shelton became too ‘Hollywood’ for her at the end of their marriage. Is that what tore them apart?

Miranda Lambert is giving more insight into what went wrong in her relationship with Blake Shelton, who she split from in 2015. “The only plan I had for [my 2014 album] Platinum was I wanted everyone to know it was coming out,” she tells HITS Daily Double in a new interview. “I needed to get to another lvel. I remember I told [my manager] that I needed to up my visibility on this record. I don’t know why I felt that way. Maybe it was the phase in my life where the tabloids came into play. The Hollywood part of my life, but really my husband’s life at that time.”

Blake blew-up as a celebrity outside the country music world thanks to his role as a coach onThe Voice, which premiered in 2011. This definitely put his relationship with Miranda in the spotlight much more than they were used to, and she makes it clear in this interview that that was something she never wanted. “I’m pretty private,” she admits. “It’s not my fave, the glam and cameras. It’s my least favorite part of the business.” Of course, when Miranda and Blake announced their divorce in 2015, the media’s involvement in their lives grew even more exponentially.

“It felt like the more they wrote, the more they just made stuff up,” she explains. “Though, honestly, it all muddied the waters so much you couldn’t tell what was true anymore.” So, instead of paying attention to any of it, she wrote her 2016 album The Weight of These Wings — a 24 song record that told the complete story of what she’d went through.

“I was dragged into this paparazzi world, which I had never been part of, never wanted to be part of,” she says. “I had established this headlining career, finally, and wanted to make sure I kept my spot, really. I’d worked really hard to get my spot, and I wanted to se how I could up my game, to make sure that I stayed at the level I’d gotten to.”

Unsurprisingly, it worked. She won Album of the Year at the 2017 ACM Awards, continued her reign as Female Vocalist of the Year at both the ACMs and CMA Awards, and received several other nominations for the record’s songs “Vice” and “Tin Man,” which were both recognized at the Grammys.