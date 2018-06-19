Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Blindsided’ By Her Dad’s Paid TV Interview – She’s ‘Devastated’

Sad Duchess of Sussex! Meghan Markle was not only shocked that her father did a paid TV interview, but also devastated, according to a new report.

Meghan Markle‘s outspoken father Thomas Markle doesn’t seem to be afraid to take money in exchange for information about his daughter. Now, after it was revealed he was reportedly given “a few thousand pounds” for his in-depth television interview with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain, his daughter is not only furious, but she’s devastated. “Meghan does not understand why her father is doing all this,” a friend of the new Duchess told Yahoo News. “She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her.”

Thomas was extremely candid with Piers in the sit-down interview, talking about everything from Meghan’s reaction to when he couldn’t attend the wedding, to if she and Prince Harry would be expecting children soon. “When she met Harry she spoke about how much she loved him and so there has to be a child making somewhere soon,” he said. “I don’t think there is a stork in the air yet but I think it will happen sooner or later.” The new report claims Meghan thought her father wouldn’t make the same mistake twice, after he worked with the papparazzi to take staged photos of him to improve his image. “Given the media circus surrounding her father’s actions before the wedding, Meghan had hoped he would have learned his lesson. She is devastated over this,” the source continued.

A royal insider added to the report, claiming, “Harry did his best to prepare Meghan for what to expect from the media as a member of the royal family, but it’s impossible. Her experience as an actress on a popular nighttime soap pales in comparison. The knives are out and, sadly, most of them appear to be coming from her own family.”