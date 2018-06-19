Zach and Tori already have one baby, and Zach’s ready to grow his pack! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Little People, Big World,’ Tori tells Zach what needs to happen before she gets pregnant again!

“It’s a ton of work taking care of a child, but it’s very rewarding,” Zach says in our EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 19 episode. “Being a dad’s been great. Jackson’s the cutest little thing. I would love to have, like, a little pack. I definitely want to have more kids.” He’s not afraid to ask Tori when, either! Tori feels the same way, but she wants to get a dog first. That’s her one demand.

Zach knows that if a dog enters the picture, then the hierarchy in the house is going to push him even further down. Zach eventually puts his foot down about the dog. Well, Tori fires back with “the shop is closed.” Zach quips, “Your loss.”

He even asks little Jackson about whether he wants a baby brother, sister, or dog. It’s clear that Zach wants another baby boy above all else! “We fully disagree on the dog situation and what child we want next,” Tori says. These two have some things they need to work out before a new baby comes along! They have the cutest little family. We definitely want to see his pack grow! Jackson just celebrated his first birthday in May 2018. TLC’s Little People, Big World which airs at 8 p.m.