Kendall & Ben Simmons Seen Shopping After Her Hookup With Anwar: Dating Both Guys?

Is this a love triangle?! Kendall Jenner was reportedly spotted grocery shopping with Ben Simmons on June 17 in Los Angeles just one week after her steamy make out session with Anwar Hadid! Get all the details here!

When you’re Kendall Jenner, 22, you don’t have to settle. The famous model has been juggling two guys over the past week, and it just got a little bit more interesting. After her shocking hookup with Anwar Hadid, 18, Kendall was spotted grocery shopping with her rumored beau Ben Simmons, 21, at Erewhon Market on Sunday. “They were both browsing around right in the front, way out in the open,” a source told Page Six. “Definitely not hiding their relationship from anyone,” the source continued. We also learned the pair were pretty shy with their flirting as they exchanged sweet glances while in the store. So, what does this mean for Ben?!

This is the second time the two have been spotted together since Kendall’s make out session with Anwar. The potential couple spent a day together in Beverly Hills on June 10. “They went shopping together at Barney’s New York in Beverly Hills. Kendall helped Ben look in the men’s department and she stood with him at the register as he made his purchase,” an insider told E! News. I guess things are looking good for Ben! And, turns out, Kendall isn’t really into Anwar after all.

“It’s starting to seem like Kendall was just using Anwar to make Ben jealous,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She was so hot with him at first making all these promises, and now she’s gone cold on him. He’s a very sensitive guy, he’s feeling confused and used. His sisters are very protective of him and will not stand for Kendall playing him like this, they’re not happy with her. They love Kendall, but family comes first and she’s really risking her friendship with Bella and Gigi by doing this,” our source continued. Eek! Let’s hope no one gets their feelings hurt!