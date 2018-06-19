Jennifer Lopez Getting Baby Fever With Alex Rodriguez After ‘Amazing’ Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez are more in love than ever, and after a perfect Father’s Day, J.Lo has babies on the brain! HL learned she loves seeing A-Rod with his girls & her twins — but does she want kids NOW?

Although Alex Rodriguez, 42, and Jennifer Lopez, 48, each have two kids of their own, J.Lo has apparently been thinking about having one more baby as a couple. This past Father’s Day especially got her thinking about the future, as Alex’s sweet relationship with his daughters made a major impact on her. Jennifer herself has 10-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Alex is the proud father of daughters Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13. And not only does Jennifer love Alex as a partner, she adores seeing him with the kids.

“Jen and Alex are the real thing. They have found a love for each other that is very strong and very amazing for them both,” a source close to Jennifer shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “During Father’s Day she saw a certain side of Alex that impressed her, and seeing all along the father that Alex is has her thinking about maybe trying for one more with Alex.” How sweet is that? At the same time though, Jennifer loves what she and the former MLB player currently have. For her, it’s all about taking things one step at a time.

“After a little more thinking, she’s realizing what they have together already is great, and she would be just as happy with the family she has now,” our insider explained. “She is actually mostly looking forward to making Alex her future husband instead of her future baby daddy. That is her priority moving forward.” So despite the singer’s current bout of baby fever, it seems the two are not focused on growing their family at the moment. First things first, and J.Lo has her heart set on walking down that aisle!

Jennifer paid tribute to her man on Father’s Day, June 17, via Instagram with a heartfelt message accompanied by a video of Alex opening gifts. “Appreciating you and loving you today and everyday for being our fearless leader, our everyday hero, for making us all laugh and enjoy this adventure we are all on together in every moment…” Jen wrote. “For being the ringmaster to this traveling circus we call our life!! We love you today and everyday… Happy Fathers Day to the most loving daddy to Tashi and Ella!! And thank you my love for being so beautifully loving to Emme and Max. Your kindness and generosity is never taken for granted. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives…”