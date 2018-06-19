Farrah Abraham Vows To Use ‘Drama’ As Teaching Tool For Daughter, 9, After Shocking Arrest

Farrah Abraham isn’t perfect, but she’s turning her mistakes, like getting arrested last week, into teaching moments for her daughter Sophia. She wants to ‘stay strong,’ & HL learned how she’s telling Sophia to do the same!

Farrah Abraham, 27, wants her daughter to learn from her mistakes — and she believes that starts with being open with her! Although the Teen Mom‘s youngster, Sophia, is only 9 years old, Farrah revealed that yes, she did tell her about her arrest earlier this month, and decided to turn the events into a lesson. Speaking with Farrah at the MTV Movie & TV Awards taping on June 16, HollywoodLife.com asked the star EXCLUSIVELY if she uses the drama in her life as a learning tool for Sophia, and the reality star told us she does.

Farrah actually walked the red carpet with Sophia, and before Farrah had a chance to answer the question, her daughter spoke up, saying, “She has already taught me!” That’s when Farrah told us her philosophy. “There are things I have taught her, but I continue to teach and continue to be open and share this so no one is left in the dark and have people think that I am really like that,” she explained. “There is an actual struggle I am going through and it has no sense of my real reality in that, but yes!”

Farrah also revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY that while people do bully and judge her, she’s determined to stay strong. “Basically I have to continue to stay strong and focus on my work and keep my head up above all that gossip and trouble,” she told us. “I don’t want to be a part of that!… I think it is just harassment and targeting and bullying, but in a public forum and that is sad!”

It’s clear Farrah is trying to set a good example for her daughter, but at the same time, she said on the carpet that getting arrested wasn’t her fault — taking no ownership whatsoever. In fact, immediately upon getting released from jail, the star complained about the injustice of having to be a single parent held accountable for her actions. She told Sophia that sometimes bad things happen to good people.

“I actually did explain everything to [Sophia]. As it happens, you gotta just say unexpected things may occur and you just gotta keep your cool,” the mom-of-one told Us Weekly at the awards show. “You can be so nice to a certain extent and then it’s like, ‘Whew.’ People will try to ruin your career and you do nothing to have that happen.” She continued, “I’m just working hard and we are on track. I’m just thankful I didn’t get really in trouble because I really would’ve been sad about that, if it were my fault.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Farrah had gotten into a verbal altercation with guests at the Polo Lounge, which led the hotel employee to intervene. When the employee did, the 16 and Pregnant alum reportedly struck him, leading to her arrest. After her release she issued a lengthy statement.

“Looking great in @prettylittlething — No charges & no jail time,” she captioned a video of herself leaving jail. “I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me — Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way.”

The post continued, “The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on… focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems. #farrahabraham.”