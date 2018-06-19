Donald Trump Allegedly Wanted Ivanka To Get Breast Implants, New Book Claims

President Donald Trump knew just how to boost his daughter’s modeling career and it involved getting plastic surgery, according to shocking new allegations.

Donald Trump, 72, once wanted Ivanka Trump to get breast implants, according to a new book, which claims to be jam-packed with juicy gossip about the family. On June 14, Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family went on sale and that was one of the tidbits that author Emily Jane Fox included in its pages. Like most fathers, the future president obviously wanted his daughter to succeed in life. But, apparently, when the now 36-year-old was trying to make it as a model, he thought she’d have a better chance if she got plastic surgery, according to excerpts obtained by PEOPLE. (The quotes are undated but Ivanka was trying to take the fashion world by storm when she was a teen in the 1990s.)

“Donald wanted it for her, bad, to the point where he suggested to friends that breast implants might help her along,” Emily writes in the book. But, the story goes, not everyone in the family was on-board with the idea. The author claims that Trump’s older sister Maryanne Trump Barry was allegedly horrified and took steps to nix the suggestion by asking one of her brother’s friends to talk to him about it. What was his response? Well, allegedly, he denied she was getting the procedure but then wondered aloud if it was such a bad thing. “When his friend confronted him about it, he denied that [Ivanka] was getting implants,” Emily claims in her book. “At the end of the call, he asked, ‘Why not, though?’” Whoa!

As we know the president has been very vocal about Ivanka over the years – embarrassingly so. Who could forget his 2006 comment on The View that, if Ivanka wasn’t his daughter, “perhaps” he’d be “dating her”? Two years earlier, when shock-jock Howard Stern asked on his show if he could call Ivanka “a piece of ass,” The Donald had no problem with it. As for the father and daughter, they seem to be unfazed by how critics view the comments. On Father’s Day, Ivanka praised her husband Jared Kushner, 37, and POTUS with an Instagram photo of the two of them together. She wrote, “Happy #FathersDay to these two amazing dads.”