13 Celebs Who’ve Mastered Making Kneeling Sexy On Instagram: Bella Hadid & More

When it comes to social media trends Bella Hadid has her finger on the pulse. She’s just one of many celebs who are experts at this saucy pose!

Who knew that a Disney character could inspire a sexy Instagram trend? Well, apparently Bella Hadid, 21, and a host of other celebs have been doing their best Bambi impression when they get down on their knees and pose sexily for the camera in pics that are a hit on social media. It’s an easy little trick that we could all try. Get on your knees and look up. Flash a sexy smile and, voila, mission accomplished! Bella is an expert (as we’ll find out later) but so too is Kourtney Kardashian. The 39-year-old has tried it numerous times, including while taking a selfie in her walk-in wardrobe, which she shared with her Instagram followers. She has also been snapped doing the same thing in a swimming pool.

It’s a go-to pose for other celebs too. Amber Rose, 34, and Ashley Graham, 30, have proudly shown off their curves while kneeling in racy swimwear on the beach. Actresses Ariel Winter and Bella Thorne, both 20, tried kneeling in the sand for their sexy, bikini pics. Kylie Jenner, 20, is also a Bambi pose expert who uses it from time to time to showcase her bikinis or underwear. But it’s not just a good way to look hot in beach photos. Celebs have also figured out that kneeling sexily on a bed or in your bedroom will also impress their fans. Selena Gomez, 25, looked like a brunette bombshell kneeling on a bed while wearing an oversized, off-the-shoulder sweater and panties.

When Blac Chyna took a similar shot, the 30-year-old wore a bikini and sneakers and made sure to check out her curves while doing so! Bella Hadid excels at this trend. She once showed that – not only could she pull it off – so could her friends Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski. The ladies looked like they were giving a Bambi pose master class in a very glamorous photo that illustrates how it can be done to perfection. Check out these celebs and more who have mastered the art of kneeling sexily in our gallery above.