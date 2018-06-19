Candice Swanepoel Gives Birth: Victoria’s Secret Model Welcomes Baby #2 With Fiancé — A Boy

Candice Swanepoel now has TWO little cuties in her life! The blonde beauty has officially given birth to her & her longtime love, Hermann Nicoli’s, 2nd son, and we could not be happier for the newly expanded fam!

And baby makes four! Candice Swanepoel, 29, and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli, 35, are now two-time parents, sharing the exciting news on June 19 after Candice gave birth to a precious baby boy, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple are already the proud parents of 1-year-old son Anaca Nicoli, and now Anaca gets to be a big brother — SO sweet! We can’t get enough of this adorable family and we can only imagine how thrilled they are to have another little cutie in their lives.

Candice took to social media to share an image of the baby’s hand in hers with the words, “Blessed.” She also drew a yellow heart over the pic. No word yet on the newborn’s name or exact day of birth. Just 23 hours earlier though, on June 18, Candice shared a sweet photo of herself and Anaca. The model’s large bare baby bump was on display and she wrote that she couldn’t wait to meet her new child. “Monday morning cuteness💕Hoping to meet our newest addition soon!” she said in the caption. “So ready for the next phase..and to be able to see my toes again. X.”

Candice first announced she was pregnant again back in December, writing on Instagram, “Christmas came early #2.” The words were accompanied by a photo of her tiny baby bump. The crazy part? The South African model had walked in the Victoria’s Secret runway show just one month before — and no one suspected she was expecting! Candice revealed she was having another boy in January when she shared a sweet video of Anaca kissing her belly. She captioned the clip, “My boys.”

The new mom and Hermann, who is also a model, began dating in 2005 and got engaged 10 years later in 2015. And while Candice loves her work, she also adores being a mom. The best part of motherhood for the style superstar? “Everything,” she said in a past interview. “[Anaca’s] been so sweet and been so good. Everybody is like, ‘You’re so blessed with a good baby.’ I feel like the next one will be a terror just to remind me.” Well I guess now we’ll see! Congrats again, Candice and Hermann!