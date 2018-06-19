Is Anna Farris Upset Over Chris Pratt’s Picnic Date With Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Anna Faris still cares for her ex Chris Pratt and hopes he can lead a happy life despite their divorce. Find out how she feels about him moving on romantically after his recent picnic date with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Anna Faris, 41, has been separated from ex Chris Pratt, 38, since last Dec. but the two have vowed to remain friends for the sake of their son so how does she feel about his recent picnic date with Katherine Schwarzenegger? “Anna’s super happy that Chris has been hanging out with Katherine, and she thinks they would make a great couple—Anna’s hoping things develop further, and she’s keeping her fingers crossed for Chris and Katherine,” a source close to Anna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Anna would really love for Chris to find someone to settle down with, all she wants is for him to be happy and settled. Even though they’re not together as a couple anymore she still has a whole load of love for Chris, and she always will—because, despite their marriage not working out, he will always be the father of her son.” Aw! That’s such a great thing to hear. After all, we love when former couples can remain friendly and truly want the best for each other.

In addition to wanting Chris to be happy, Anna herself seems happy especially with her boyfriend Michael Barrett. “Anna’s feeling amazing these days, she’s happier than she’s ever been, and crazy in love with Michael, the only thing that would make her life perfect right now would be for Chris to fall in love with someone,” the source continued. “Anna worries about Chris sometimes, he works so hard, and she’s concerned he spends too much time on his own when he’s not on set.”

Chris’ career is definitely causing him to work a lot so we can understand where Anna’s coming from. His new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has him participating in a ton of promo and he made headlines when recently accepted the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. He gave some pretty memorable advice during his acceptance speech proving he’s been through a lot and has learned for the better.