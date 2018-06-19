Angelina Jolie Still Resents Brad: Believed ‘Divorcing’ Him Would ‘Divorce Kids’ From Their Dad

Angelina Jolie has yet to come to terms with her and Brad Pitt’s new custody agreement for their six kids. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why she feels her parenting skills are better than his.

Divorce is hard for anyone, but when there are children involved, it’s even harder. Two years after Angelina Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 54, the former couple have finally reached a temporary custody agreement over their children Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Knox, 9, and Vivienne, 9, according to Us Weekly. The agreement will ultimately allow Brad and Angelina to have equal amounts of time with their kids. While that sounds extremely fair, Angelina is not happy with the ruling. “Angelina really resents being told when she can and can’t have her children. As far she’s concerned, as their mother, she knows what’s best for her kids, and therefore it should be her who decides who they spend time with,” a source close to the Maleficent actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Angelina still harbors a lot of resentment and anger towards Brad, especially seeing as he appears to be living his life quite happily without her now. It infuriates her that he’s able to ‘control’ her life, and influence the decisions she makes, by way of the children,” the insider continued. “Angelina’s kids are her everything. They are her life’s work, and she’s not at all pleased that some judge, who doesn’t even know them, is able to decide their future,” our source said. In the court documents obtained by Us, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to the children.

The judge also said the kids “are safe with their father” and that they should all have a “healthy and strong” relationship with both of their parents. “Angelina and Brad used to butt heads a lot of their parenting styles, and Angelina hates the thought of all of her hard work being undermined whilst they are staying with their father. As crazy as it sounds, it’s almost as if Angelina believed that by divorcing Brad as her husband she could also divorce her kids from him as their father– but, that was never going to happen in reality as Brad loves his children every bit as much as Angelina does,” our source continued. Well, we hope that in time Angelina and Brad are able to repair their relationship for the sake of their kids.