‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: The Judges Are Impressed As Mind-Blowing Auditions Continue

The auditions are well underway on season 13 of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ and on the June 19 episode, the judges are treated to even more epic acts. Follow along with our live blog here!

Week four of the America’s Got Talent auditions kick off with a performance from the Voices of Hope Children’s Choir, a 70-person group led by their director, Sarah Grandpre. They perform a powerful rendition of Kesha’s “This Is Me,” blending all their voices together to perfection. Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Mel B give the group rave reviews, although Howie Mandel isn’t completely on-board. He votes no, but the other three give it a YES, and the kids are moving on!

Up next are ballroom dancers Quinn & Misca, who are 71 and 35, respectively. Their fast-paced performance is definitely unexpected, and Heidi gives them a standing ovation. The impressive routine is enough to help Quinn & Mischa move onto the next round! The duo is followed by Lioz, who claims he can move objects with his mind (yeah, okay). Heidi and Simon are not impressed by his strange performance, and quickly press their buzzers to give him the ‘X.’ Mel and Howie think it’s hilarious, though, and vote to send him through. Heidi gives it a no, but Simon changes his mind and Lioz moves on.

Next, Jeffrey Li, who’s just 13, takes the stage to sing. He performs a rendition of Josh Groban’s “Raise Me Up,” and his voice is beautiful and unexpected! All four judges give him a ‘yes,’ and Simon is so impressed, he even agrees to buy Jeffrey the dog he’s always wanted! So exciting!

The judges are completely blown away by the next act, an illumination dance group called UDI. The group actually competed for Simon on Britain’s Got Talent in the past, and they get a standing ovation from all four judges on AGT. It’s a unanimous ‘yes!’

After a montage of unfortunate acts who didn’t quite hit the mark and get to the next round, we’re treated to a performance from Daniel Emmet. He sings an original song for the judges, but, sadly, doesn’t have a back up choice when Simon asks for one mid-performance. Simon wants to give him another shot, though, and gives Daniel another song to prepare, so he can come back later and sing again.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long as these epic auditions continue!