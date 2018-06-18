XXXTentacion: 5 Facts About The Rapper Shot In Miami & Allegedly Left With ‘No Pulse’

A rapper named XXXTentacion was reportedly shot multiple times in Miami on June 18, and he was allegedly rushed to the hospital with ‘no pulse’. Find out more about him, here!

XXXTentacion, 20, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Miami on June 18 after getting shot at outside a motorcycle dealership, a source told TMZ. At this time, his condition is unknown, but the news outlet was told that the rapper “appeared lifeless with no pulse” when he was rushed away from the scene of the crime. It’s not yet clear how many bullets entered XXX’s body, but a source told TMZ they heard “multiple shots fired”. Want to know more about the rapper? We’ve got details here.

1. XXXTentacion is currently awaiting trial after he was accused of domestic violence against his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2016. Prosecutors have also accused him of witness tampering, saying he also coerced the woman, which landed him in prison in December 2017, according to TMZ.

2. Before the shooting, XXXTentacion was on house arrest — following his release from jail — but a judge recently let him out so he could tour.

3. XXXTentacion is also a pretty good rapper — his latest album, ?, debuted at #1 on the on the Billboard 200 in March 2018. And that was only his second album ever.

4. In March 2018, he announced that he’d be enrolling in community college to get his GED, according to VladTV. Pretty cool, right?

5. Lastly, XXXTentacion has been very public about his battles and struggles with depression. In fact, the third track of his debut album, 17, was called “Depression & Obsession.”