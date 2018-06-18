Wills Reid: 5 Things To Know About Becca’s Hunky ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor

Wills Reid is yet another contestant competing to win over Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Before the episodes continues (and the drama heats up), here’s what you need to know about Wills!

1. Wills is a quiet guy. The 29-year-old suitor isn’t the type of guy who is begging for attention on The Bachelorette. Even though he’s stays on the down low, host Chris Harrison knows he’s a good guy. “He’s a romantic guy and makes a really good connection. He’s kind of that silent guy that flies under the radar this season with Becca,” Chris said in a Facebook Live. “He’s a really nice guy and we’ll see if he can sweep Becca off her feet.”

2. Wills is a human mood ring! His eyes change color depending on his mood, he revealed in his ABC bio video. Well, we’ve certainly never seen that before on The Bachelorette! At least Becca will be able to tell what he’s feeling at all times!

2. He’s a soccer fan! If you take a look at his Instagram page, Wills totally reps Manchester United. He recently visited Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium in the United Kingdom. This guy loves to hit the field for some soccer fun!

3. He’s very creative! Wills went to UC Davis and majored in design! He currently works in Los Angeles as an editorial designer.

5. He’s a huge Harry Potter fan! Yes, Wills is a Potterhead. While he hasn’t disclosed his house, we have a feeling that he’s a Ravenclaw. Wills is an editorial designer, and we all know those in Ravenclaw are creative!

The Bachelorette season 14 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Stay tuned for more Bachelorette scoop!