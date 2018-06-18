5 Things
Jimmy Wopo: 5 Things On Pittsburgh Rapper Gunned Down & Killed At Just 21
Jimmy Wopo has died after being gunned down in Pennsylvania City on June 18. Here’s everything to know about the 21-year-old rapper.
This is so sad. Two artist gone on the same day. After XXXTentacion’s tragic murder in Miami, Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo, 21, is also dead. The rapper was shot and killed after a drive-by shooting in the Hill District of Pennsylvania city on Monday, and our hearts go out to his family. “I lost my brother today, and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family, and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro,” Jimmy’s manager Taylor Maglin shared on Facebook following the shooting. Keep reading below to learn more about the rising star.
- Jimmy Wopo’s real name is Travon Smart. Before his untimely death, Jimmy had a promising career. He released his latest mixtape Back Against the Wall in October, and had plans to make more music. “I don’t want to be no one-hit n***a or two years and gone n***a. I want to be on and be in the industry for a long time,” Jimmy said during an interview with XXL.
- He was recently signed by Grammy nominated music producer Sledgren. Before his music career kicked off, Jimmy spent two months in prison for a probation violation for a previous drug conviction. He was reportedly locked up for traveling out of state.
- Jimmy has a 3-year-old daughter. Jimmy is survived by his daughter Aubrey. “Her name is Aubrey, she just turned two. My first daughter. She be having fun and sh*t, she a crybaby though, but she be having fun,” Jimmy captioned an adorable Facebook photo of himself with his daughter.
- He was a star in his hometown. “Daaaamn man rip Jimmy Wopo this sh*t is crazy today. I listened to ur sh*t religiously,” one fan tweeted after his death. He also got a shoutout from Pusha T who said, “Damn R.I.P.
- He has been shot before. Back in high school, Jimmy was shoot, which led to him deciding he wanted to focus on music. “It changed my life the second time I got shot, but it never really changed my music. It just gives me more push, because just two years ago I was somewhere getting shot up,” Jimmy told Complex last year.