Jimmy Wopo: 5 Things On Pittsburgh Rapper Gunned Down & Killed At Just 21

Jimmy Wopo has died after being gunned down in Pennsylvania City on June 18. Here’s everything to know about the 21-year-old rapper.

This is so sad. Two artist gone on the same day. After XXXTentacion’s tragic murder in Miami, Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo, 21, is also dead. The rapper was shot and killed after a drive-by shooting in the Hill District of Pennsylvania city on Monday, and our hearts go out to his family. “I lost my brother today, and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family, and community. We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro,” Jimmy’s manager Taylor Maglin shared on Facebook following the shooting. Keep reading below to learn more about the rising star.